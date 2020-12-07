COVID-19 pandemic causes furniture shortage

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Another shortage caused by the pandemic, furniture. According to Rakuten Intelligence, which tracks online shopping behavior, furnishing sales from companies like West Elm, Crate and Barrel and Joybird have skyrocketed since the spring.

In September, sales reached a year over year peak of 69%. The month after that, sales climbed by 54% compared to last year. The huge influx of orders clogged up shipping services. The pandemic also halted manufacturing across the globe leaving many companies to deal with delivery delays. Officials say they believe it’s because more people are stuck at home using the opportunity to redecorate and make their places more comfortable to live and work in.

Latest News