Couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign papers to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 test

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WJW) – A Kentucky couple is on house arrest after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus and refused to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine.

Elizabeth Linscott was tested for COVID-19 last week, WAVE reports. She was planning to travel to Michigan to visit family.

After she tested positive for the virus, the area health department reportedly called her and asked her to sign documents that would limit her from traveling unless she contacted the health department first.

Linscott decided not to sign the documents. She did, however, agree to take necessary precautions in the event that she did need to go to a hospital.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she told WAVE.

A few days after Linscott refused to sign the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department reportedly arrived at her home unannounced.

”I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” Linscott’s husband, Isaiah, told the news outlet. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

Health officials ordered the couple to wear ankle monitors and informed them if they traveled more than 200 feet authorities would be notified.

The couple says they never refused self-quarantining, but they did not agree with the wording of the documents.

”That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” Linscott reportedly said. “I never said that.”

The couple plans to get an attorney to assist them with this situation.