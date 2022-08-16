(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jul. 8 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 88.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 47.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Jul. 7, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#33. Roosevelt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (6,740 fully vaccinated)

— 49.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (98 total deaths)

— 39.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,054 (5,190 total cases)

— 3.5% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#32. Chaves County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (26,453 fully vaccinated)

— 43.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 526 (340 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,998 (21,968 total cases)

— 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#31. Lea County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (29,065 fully vaccinated)

— 43.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (358 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,615 (19,626 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#30. Torrance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (6,392 fully vaccinated)

— 42.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (58 total deaths)

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,725 (2,895 total cases)

— 30.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#29. Catron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (1,480 fully vaccinated)

— 41.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (15 total deaths)

— 12.1% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,447 (439 total cases)

— 54.1% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#28. Eddy County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (24,659 fully vaccinated)

— 41.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (291 total deaths)

— 31.4% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,863 (17,458 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#27. Quay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (3,595 fully vaccinated)

— 39.4% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 703 (58 total deaths)

— 85.5% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,615 (2,114 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#26. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (1,868 fully vaccinated)

— 36.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (17 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,251 (822 total cases)

— 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#25. Otero County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (31,063 fully vaccinated)

— 36.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (191 total deaths)

— 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,997 (14,171 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#24. De Baca County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (816 fully vaccinated)

— 35.1% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (6 total deaths)

— 9.5% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,355 (618 total cases)

— 30.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#23. Curry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (22,962 fully vaccinated)

— 34.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (212 total deaths)

— 14.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,397 (13,412 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#22. Harding County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (303 fully vaccinated)

— 32.6% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 640 (4 total deaths)

— 68.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,400 (90 total cases)

— 46.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#21. Hidalgo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (2,190 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (15 total deaths)

— 5.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,537 (1,156 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#20. Lincoln County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (10,458 fully vaccinated)

— 25.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (68 total deaths)

— 8.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,669 (5,611 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#19. Valencia County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (42,253 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (286 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,360 (20,215 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#18. Mora County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.1% (2,627 fully vaccinated)

— 19.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (20 total deaths)

— 16.6% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,022 (860 total cases)

— 29.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#17. Socorro County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (9,689 fully vaccinated)

— 19.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (92 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,506 (4,077 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#16. Colfax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.4% (6,970 fully vaccinated)

— 18.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 553 (66 total deaths)

— 45.9% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,146 (2,525 total cases)

— 22.0% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#15. Cibola County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (16,350 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 739 (197 total deaths)

— 95.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,511 (7,872 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#14. San Miguel County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.3% (16,715 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (67 total deaths)

— 35.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,903 (6,520 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#13. Guadalupe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.0% (2,666 fully vaccinated)

— 13.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (17 total deaths)

— 4.2% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,023 (1,162 total cases)

— 0.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#12. Sierra County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (6,697 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 723 (78 total deaths)

— 90.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,804 (2,245 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#11. Grant County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (16,760 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (95 total deaths)

— 7.1% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,654 (7,736 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#10. Doña Ana County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (139,968 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (807 total deaths)

— 2.4% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,720 (67,030 total cases)

— 13.3% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#9. San Juan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (80,578 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (784 total deaths)

— 66.8% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,289 (43,744 total cases)

— 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#8. Bernalillo County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.0% (441,162 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 288 (1,958 total deaths)

— 24.0% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,317 (165,140 total cases)

— 10.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#7. Sandoval County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (96,024 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (458 total deaths)

— 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,679 (37,684 total cases)

— 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#6. Luna County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.6% (15,557 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (133 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,934 (7,097 total cases)

— 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#5. Rio Arriba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (27,070 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (145 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,506 (11,095 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#4. McKinley County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (51,718 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 830 (592 total deaths)

— 119.0% more deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,773 (27,671 total cases)

— 43.0% more cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#3. Santa Fe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (109,636 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (318 total deaths)

— 44.3% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,268 (33,482 total cases)

— 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#2. Los Alamos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.0% (14,137 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (17 total deaths)

— 76.8% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,154 (3,710 total cases)

— 29.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico

#1. Taos County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (24,291 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% higher vaccination rate than New Mexico

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (96 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than New Mexico

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,623 (6,094 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than New Mexico