Coronavirus restrictions in place at Valley Children’s Hospital

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A new visitor policy at Valley Children’s Hospital is now in force in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

The first confirmed death from the coronavirus in California prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a State of Emergency on Wednesday, to help control resources and the spread of the virus, following the recent death of a passenger in Placer County who was on a cruise last month.

According to a statement sent to YourCentralValley.com Wednesday evening, Valley Children’s will limit visitations to parents and guardians of patients. Other visitors and non-essential vendors will not be allowed inside.

Staff will also be screening all patients and visitors at entrances and masks will be provided to anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illnesses, such as coughing.

The hospital adds that infectious disease specialists, the infection prevention team, and senior leaders, will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and alter procedures as appropriate.