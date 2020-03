WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE) – On Thursday, March 12, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform will reconvene at 11 a.m. for its hearing on coronavirus preparedness and response. Congresswoman Deb Haaland, a member of the committee, will examine President Trump’s administration’s response to the outbreak.

Haaland voted last week for the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Act, an $8.3 billion emergency supplemental package to help prepare for the virus’ threat to public health.