Colorado to ease COVID restrictions under ‘Dial 3.0’ framework

Colorado Dial 3.0 Framework from March 24, 2021 (Courtesy of Colorado Department of Public Health And Environment))

COLORADO (KRQE) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released the latest update to Colorado’s COVID-19 dial framework: Dial 3.0. According to the CDPHE, the new dial framework will remain in effect until mid-April.

The release also states the new version of the COVID-19 dial will make it easier for counties in Colorado to move down their tiered reopening framework.

The main changes in the Dial 3.0 are: