Colorado lawmakers consider emergency COVID-19 relief package

COLORADO (KRQE) – A special session of the Colorado state legislature began Monday. Lawmakers are considering COVID-19 relief including sales tax relief and state grants to small businesses, tenants, and public school districts affected by the pandemic. There is also a bill that allocates money for the state response to COVID-19.

Most bills have bipartisan support and the session is expected to be a short one. During a one day special session last Tuesday, New Mexico lawmakers approved a $330 million virus relief bill.

