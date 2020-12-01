COLORADO (KRQE) – A special session of the Colorado state legislature began Monday. Lawmakers are considering COVID-19 relief including sales tax relief and state grants to small businesses, tenants, and public school districts affected by the pandemic. There is also a bill that allocates money for the state response to COVID-19.
Most bills have bipartisan support and the session is expected to be a short one. During a one day special session last Tuesday, New Mexico lawmakers approved a $330 million virus relief bill.
Latest News
- Colorado lawmakers consider emergency COVID-19 relief package
- Disney honors Chadwick Boseman’s birthday with special ‘Black Panther’ opening
- Clovis police investigate Sunday homicide
- 2020 Christmas on the Pecos boat tours canceled
- Chihuahua eases business restrictions as COVID-19 fatalities, cases decline