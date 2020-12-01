Colorado lawmakers consider emergency COVID-19 relief package

BISMARCK, ND (KXMA) -- A traveling nurse helping to treat coronavirus patients in North Dakota has been diagnosed with both COVID-19 and cancer, but she's still remaining positive through it all. Helene Neville arrived in Bismarck on Sept. 7 and was working three to four 12-hour shifts every week until mid-October.

Then she started feeling tired and decided to go to the emergency room, where she was greeted by a nurse. "Said to the nurse, 'You know, I'm a traveling nurse. I don't know one person in this town and by the way, I don't have insurance at this very moment. Can you help me?' She came around and said, 'You've come to the right place.' Then I passed out," said the 60-year-old Neville.