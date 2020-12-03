Colorado lawmakers approve COVID-19 relief package

COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado lawmakers have approved a coronavirus relief package. It includes assistance to restaurants and food pantries struggling to keep their doors open. It also includes grant programs to improve internet access for remote learning, aid for childcare providers, and help for residents struggling to pay their bills.
Latest News
- Raiders again embrace ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign
- ‘Choose One’ campaign encourages residents to become more involved with community
- Towns near Big Bend notice spike in tourists, then COVID-19; warn future visitors about strained resources
- ‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
- 2 engines, 12 cars on freight train derail in New Mexico