Colorado lawmakers approve COVID-19 relief package

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO (KRQE) – Colorado lawmakers have approved a coronavirus relief package. It includes assistance to restaurants and food pantries struggling to keep their doors open. It also includes grant programs to improve internet access for remote learning, aid for childcare providers, and help for residents struggling to pay their bills.

