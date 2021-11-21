Colorado improves access to COVID antibody treatments

COLORADO (KRQE) – COVID antibody treatments will soon be more accessible to people in Colorado who are considered high risk for several illnesses. Colorado Governor Jared Polis made the announcement Friday that the state would expand access to monoclonal antibodies.
Those at high-risk will no longer need a doctor’s referral before getting antibody treatment, starting next week. This comes as two in five Colorado hospitals are expected to be short ICU beds.