Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

City of Durango declare local public health emergency

Coronavirus

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials in the Durango area have also declared a public health emergency.

The move allows what we’ve already seen in New Mexico with officials putting social distancing measures in place, like canceling large public events. So far, there are no confirmed cases in the area.

At last check, Colorado has 131 cases of the virus, most in the Denver area.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞