City of Durango declare local public health emergency

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Health officials in the Durango area have also declared a public health emergency.
The move allows what we’ve already seen in New Mexico with officials putting social distancing measures in place, like canceling large public events. So far, there are no confirmed cases in the area.
At last check, Colorado has 131 cases of the virus, most in the Denver area.
Related Content
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List