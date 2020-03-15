City of Albuquerque, community partners to provide COVID-19 screening for homeless population

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City is stepping in to test the homeless population in Albuquerque.

On Friday, the City of Albuquerque, the New Mexico Department of Health Medical Reserve Corps, the Department of Health, and Heading Home moved to begin screening and testing those utilizing the Westside Emergency Housing Center for COVID-19. The City is keeping the WEHC open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until further notice.

Occupants will have their temperature checked and be asked a series of standard COVID-19 questions. Individuals that need testing will be separated to prevent the spread of illness.

Dr. Laura Parajon, M.D., M.P.H., the Executive Director of UNM’s Office of Community Health has been “deputized” by the City of Albuquerque as the WEHC Medical Director. She will coordinate with the New Mexico Department of Health to access COVID-19 tests and will lead the team to provide screenings and care for the homeless population.

Each night, an average of 400 men, women, and families utilize the services of WEHC. Since the Keller administration implemented the decision in March 2019, the WEHC converted from a “winter shelter” to being open seven nights a week, year-round, and open all weekend. The Center will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for families during the public health emergency closure of Albuquerque Public Schools.