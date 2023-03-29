NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – COVID-19 test kits will be dispersed across the state. BlueCross BlueShield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) donated thousands of kits to local groups.

Premier Medical Group, Bethel Community Storehouse, and Amador Health Center are receiving the tests. The kit donations total up to 7,848 at-home tests.

“It’s wonderful that BCBSNM is making these tests available,” Premier Medical Group NW Regional Vaccine Coordinator Mary Hernandez said, “People are going to get scared with the end of the PHE and will wonder what that means for them or their child. Knowing resources are still available to them, that not everything is coming to an end, will be crucial.”

“Our rural and tribal areas are especially vulnerable, and BCBSNM is committed to ensuring access to quality health care,” said BCBSNM President Janice Torrez, “To achieve this, we recognize that partnering with agencies at the frontlines of at-risk populations is the best way to have the greatest impact.”

The tests will be distributed throughout New Mexico, including rural areas that have issues accessing help.