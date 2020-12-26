Beyoncé giving grants to those facing evictions, foreclosures due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music superstar Beyoncé is getting 100 $5,000 checks in formation — to help individuals and families impacted by the current pandemic housing crisis. The Grammy-winner announced the extension of her BeyGOOD Impact Fund, which will grant $5,000 to 100 recipients who are facing foreclosures or evictions due to job loss, illness, and other challenges.
The BeyGood Impact Fund previously gave $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses that were affected due to COVID-19.
Renters nationwide face a critical timeclock, as the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on Dec. 31 – with no plan yet in place to extend it. The Census Bureau estimates 11.3 million households are behind on rent or won’t be able to pay the coming month’s, according to Washington Post.
The online application process will open Jan. 7, with grants dispersed later that month. A second round will open in February, BeyGOOD says.
