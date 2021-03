(NEXSTAR) - Boston College sophomore Wells Arkins was looking forward to spring break this year, as most college students do. He and some friends planned to get away to the Cape for the week to unwind from midterms and get some much-needed relaxation.

But in November, those plans changed when Boston College announced it would be altogether canceling spring break, reducing it to a single Wednesday off from classes. In an email to students, the university cited the risks involved with travel to and from campus during the coronavirus pandemic: "The University expects that students will not be engaging in traditional 'spring break' travel and activities this semester. Students who engage in such travel and return to campus place the campus community at the risk for a major spread of the virus."