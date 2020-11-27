Arizona reports 3,474 more virus cases with 44 deaths

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 3,474 additional known COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths, increasing the state’s totals during the coronavirus outbreak to 314,326 cases and 6,568 deaths.

The state Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard also reported that 2,209 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 523 in beds in intensive-care units.

Seven-day rolling averages of new cases and COVID-19 positive tests in Arizona increased in the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths declined, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University analyzed by The Associated Press.

The rolling average for new cases rose from 2,076 on Nov. 11 to 3,964 on Wednesday and the positivity average went from 15.1% to 20.1% as the average of new deaths went from 24.1 to 22.7.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

