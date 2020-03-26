Archuleta County announced first positive COVID-19 case

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Archuleta County has its first positive COVID-19 case according to the San Juan Basin Public Health office.

SJBPH is currently performing public health best practice steps for disease investigation, including contact tracing. All known contacts have been identified and informed of their contact status. They have also been provided with information about prevention of the disease.

“San Juan Basin Public health expected that Archuleta County would see positive cases and we imagine we will see more cases in the days to come,” said SJBPH Executive Director Liane Jollon. “All residents of Archuleta County are urged to make responsible choices to protect our community and stay at home, according to the governor’s recent orders,” added Jollon.

