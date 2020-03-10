APS suspends all district-sponsored travel amid coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Albuquerque Public Schools is suspending all out-of-state trips involving the district. The move will affect both APS staff and students.

“We understand the decision will come as a disappointment to many, but it is the district’s responsibility to protect our school community as best we can from unnecessary risk,” according to the school district’s website.

APS says the postponement of travel will extend until further notice. District officials will also continue to monitor the situation and provide travel updates as information becomes available.

In addition to suspending all APS-related travel, the school district is asking students, families, and staff to take extra precautions when traveling.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based (60%) hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Practice good health habits

You should not go to work and your child should not go to school if you or your child have a fever of 100.4 or greater. (Before you return to work or your child returns to school there should be no fever for 24 hours without medication)

Symptoms

Typical COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Pneumonia

