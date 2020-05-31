Albuquerque Shopping Angels buy, deliver groceries for veterans

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A group of people calling themselves the Albuquerque Shopping Angels are helping veterans get much-needed supplies.

The so-called angels went shopping on Saturday and delivered groceries to a local veteran who served in the Army Corps of Engineers in the late sixties.

It started as a mission during the pandemic to help veterans who are older or who may be immunocompromised.

The group is now asking for monetary help from the public so it can keep buying and delivering groceries for veterans as long as possible.

“The initiative was created in response to the pandemic because we saw there was a need to help those out, especially the veteran community, and we wanted to be able to step up and do something for them,” said Mary Hefferon with the Air Force Sergeants Association – Chapter 1201. “Just because of how uncertain the situation is surrounding the pandemic, thre are so many restrictions in place and we hope to keep it going as long as people need help.”

The organizations involved include the Air Force Sergeants Association, The Albuquerque Metro Rotary Club and the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.

People wanting to help can find the group’s Go Fund Me page here.

