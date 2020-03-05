Airports prepare for ongoing effects of coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The coronavirus could be impacting demand for flights across the country.

On Wednesday, United Airlines announced it would be cutting back on international flights by 20%, and domestic flights by 10%.

Airports are trying to do their part in keeping people calm — and germ-free.

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Communications and Marketing Manager Mandy McClendon said they are taking preventative measures similar to what they do during an intense flu season.

“We are taking steps such as putting out additional hand sanitizer locations in high traffic areas, including after TSA checkpoints, posting signage about general hygiene best practices, and of course, our facilities team works very hard constantly to disinfect as well,” McClendon said.

Some travelers, like Melanie Kinslow, who was traveling to London on Wednesday, said if the epidemic continues to intensify here in the U.S., airports will do more than just disinfect.

“I do think that in light of what’s going on, if there are people coming in from other countries where there is a lot of coronavirus, those people should be checked,” Kinslow said.

McClendon said the current threat level at Austin-Bergstrom is low.

“We have not been identified by the CDC as an airport to conduct additional screenings at our checkpoints,” she said.

The CDC has selected 11 U.S. airports to screen passengers for coronavirus symptoms.

Airports in the U.S. screening for coronavirus symptoms.

Those airports are JFK in New York; O’Hare airport in Illinois; San Francisco International Airport in California; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii; Los Angeles International Airport in California; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia; Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas; and Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Michigan.

Airlines are diverting passengers coming from mainland China to those airports. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is the only airport in Texas on that list.

In addition, this week, passengers coming on direct flights from South Korea and Italy will be screened before boarding.

“We are continuing to evaluate the situation, work closely with our partners here locally and federally as well…and make sure that we’re prepared for any changes,” McClendon said.

Those changes might begin soon, with airlines like United already slashing some flights amid the outbreak.

This could encourage passengers to consider buying travel insurance when they book their flights.

“I haven’t ever bought travel insurance because I travel so much I just make my flight, but if the airlines start trying to affect how I do business over some unsubstantiated fear, I’ll be irritated,” traveler Tim Kennedy said on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of Insurance said it is important to read the fine print because some policies specifically exclude epidemics.

The policy could potentially protect the consumer if the consumer gets sick with the coronavirus, but does not protect them from general cancellations just out of fear.