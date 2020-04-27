1  of  3
Live Now
Pres. Trump plans Monday Rose Garden press conference Number of US coronavirus cases nears 1 million WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Airbnb to require 24 hours between rentals

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Airbnb is implementing new cleaning standards due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next month, property owners or hosts must allow a minimum of 24 hours between rentals. Airbnb says that it will reduce the chance a guest might encounter any airborne viruses.

The home-sharing service is also launching new guidance on how to clean every room in a home and asking hosts to use specific cleaning products. If property owners do not follow the cleaning protocol, they can space rental 72 hours apart instead.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss