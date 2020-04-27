Airbnb to require 24 hours between rentals

Airbnb is implementing new cleaning standards due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next month, property owners or hosts must allow a minimum of 24 hours between rentals. Airbnb says that it will reduce the chance a guest might encounter any airborne viruses.
The home-sharing service is also launching new guidance on how to clean every room in a home and asking hosts to use specific cleaning products. If property owners do not follow the cleaning protocol, they can space rental 72 hours apart instead.
