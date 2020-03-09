ABQ newlyweds stuck on cruise ship due to reported coronavirus cases on board

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadly coronavirus continues to spread and now a New Mexico newlywed couple is being impacted. The couple is currently stuck on a cruise ship where officials say people have tested positive for the virus.

Sean and Heather Boyles got married last month, but their honeymoon has them stuck on a Grand Princess Cruise Ship where at least 21 people on board have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Thursday is when we found out people had symptoms and that we were going to be confined to our rooms,” said the couple.

The couple said they haven’t experienced any flu-like symptoms. The cruise’s staff have been delivering meals to their room while they try to stay in high spirits despite the scare.

The newlyweds miss their family, especially their two-year-old daughter, who is being watched by Heather’s parents, while Sean’s mother, Susan, watches their house in Albuquerque.

“You read about these things in the paper but you never think it will be you,” said Susan Boyles. “I’m not really apprehensive at all about their health, they are in good health. I’m much more concerned about the elderly people who are on that ship.”

The couple said the ship is heading to the Bay area on Monday and it could take a couple of days for everyone to get back on land.

The couple still has a way to go before they wind up back in Albuquerque. They’ll be taken to either Georgia or Texas for a 14-day quarantine.

Officials said the more than 3,500 other people on board will also be moved to medical facilities around the country for testing.