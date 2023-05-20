ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Albuquerque BioPark held a free family fun day at Tingley Beach. During the event, there was a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people interested in getting a vaccine.

The BioPark partnered with Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Premier Medical Group, Albuquerque Public Schools, and the New Mexico Department of Transportation to offer the clinic.

“We hope our visitors will be inspired by some of their favorite animals to get vaccinated and then enjoy a great day at some of the city’s attractions,” said BioPark Guest Experience Manager Allyson Zahm, “We are honored to partner with Presbyterian Healthcare Services to offer this essential service to our community.”

Families also received an Arts & Culture Pass for up to four free admissions to the zoo, aquarium, and botanic garden.

“These events are a great collaborative effort to ensure everyone in our community has easy and convenient access to vaccines,” said Presbyterian Community and Health Equity Vice President Leigh Caswell, “We hope families will attend to have fun and stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines.”

The next vaccine clinic will be June on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, click here.