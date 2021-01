9 nuns at NY convent die from COVID-19 in month

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) โ€” Officials in upstate New York say nine nuns at a convent have died of causes related to COVID-19 in just over a month. An Albany County spokesperson says in a statement to the Times Union newspaper that officials are aware of the deaths among the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Latham.

WNYT-TV reported earlier in December that 22 sisters had tested positive. The conventโ€™s website says it is home to 140 nuns. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the convent is not ready to issue a statement.