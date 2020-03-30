89 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 847 total cases with 16 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 89 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 847 with 16 deaths.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|8
|Alcorn
|1
|Amite
|4
|1
|Attala
|10
|Benton
|4
|Bolivar
|16
|Calhoun
|3
|Carroll
|1
|Chickasaw
|12
|Choctaw
|6
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|1
|Clay
|4
|Coahoma
|20
|Copiah
|8
|Covington
|2
|Desoto
|77
|1
|Forrest
|21
|Franklin
|3
|George
|3
|Grenada
|3
|Hancock
|15
|1
|Harrison
|44
|1
|Hinds
|74
|Holmes
|14
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|39
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|6
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|14
|Lamar
|4
|Lauderdale
|23
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|5
|Lee
|23
|1
|Leflore
|18
|1
|Lincoln
|11
|Lowndes
|10
|Madison
|38
|Marion
|4
|Marshall
|13
|Monroe
|5
|Montgomery
|7
|Neshoba
|4
|Newton
|2
|Noxubee
|3
|Oktibbeha
|15
|Panola
|6
|Pearl River
|27
|Perry
|3
|1
|Pike
|16
|Pontotoc
|4
|Prentiss
|4
|Quitman
|4
|Rankin
|37
|1
|Scott
|9
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|2
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|11
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|11
|Tippah
|23
|2
|Tunica
|12
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|5
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|18
|Webster
|5
|1
|Wilkinson
|13
|2
|Winston
|6
|Yalobusha
|5
|Yazoo
|7
|Total
|847
|16
