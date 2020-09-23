26 Santa Teresa High School volleyball students must quarantine after a coach tests positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty-six students in the volleyball program at Santa Teresa High School will be required to quarantine after a coach at the school tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Gadsden Independent School District.

Officials with the district said the coach reported not feeling well after the first day of practice Monday and went to a hospital for testing.

On Tuesday, the district learned that the employee tested positive and began contact tracing of students and other employees who may have come into contact with the employee.

The GISD Nursing Department contacted all parents of the athletes at the practice session and has required the students to be quarantined for 14 days. All other employees who may have come in contact with the employee will also be required to self-quarantine.

District protocol requires that any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 be quarantined for 14 days since symptoms may appear two to 14 days after possible exposure. Any GISD employee who tests positive must test negative before the employee is allowed to return to their job assignment.

The athletes Monday had been organized into 9-1 pods, that is nine students to one coach, during the practice session, as per requirements released by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday governing athletic programs throughout the state. Students are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing during practice.

Currently all GISD students are on remote or online instruction until Oct. 19 as determined by the Board of Trustees. The date allows a two instructional week time period after the fall break to determine the rate of positive tests and other health data that will affect the date when either online instruction will continue or whether a phased-in hybrid schedule will be implemented.

