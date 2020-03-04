2 people tested for coronavirus in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people in New Mexico have been tested for the coronavirus, according to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office.

One of the tests, which was tested two weeks ago, was negative. The second test is still pending.

The governor’s office would not reveal where the two patients live. No other information has been released at this time.

According to the CDC, there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19. People with COVID-19 should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Health experts are urging anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus (fever, cough, shortness of breath) to contact a doctor and call ahead before going to a doctor’s office. Experts say you can help prevent its spread, and the spread of other viruses, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, keep surfaces clean, and get your flu shot.

