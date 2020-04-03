181 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,358 total cases with 29 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,358 with 29 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 181
  • New deaths reported today: 3

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Outbreaks
Adams14
Alcorn6
Amite511
Attala14
Benton5
Bolivar3211
Calhoun41
Carroll5
Chickasaw1521
Choctaw7
Claiborne1
Clarke4
Clay7
Coahoma26
Copiah11
Covington4
Desoto1111
Forrest301
Franklin3
George4
Grenada4
Hancock2812
Harrison6911
Hinds1392
Holmes161
Humphreys41
Itawamba3
Jackson7511
Jasper3
Jefferson1
Jones8
Kemper4
Lafayette211
Lamar9
Lauderdale503
Lawrence5
Leake7
Lee261
Leflore2111
Lincoln141
Lowndes12
Madison651
Marion51
Marshall191
Monroe1211
Montgomery101
Neshoba5
Newton41
Noxubee5
Oktibbeha231
Panola81
Pearl River411
Perry111
Pike21
Pontotoc111
Prentiss91
Quitman4
Rankin641
Scott17
Sharkey2
Simpson5
Smith61
Sunflower131
Tallahatchie2
Tate13
Tippah303
Tishomingo1
Tunica1411
Union51
Walthall11
Warren21
Washington31
Wayne1
Webster81
Wilkinson222
Winston11
Yalobusha7
Yazoo1311
Total1,3582928

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞