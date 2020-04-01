136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,073 total cases with 22 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,073 with 22 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 136
- New deaths reported today: 2
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|11
|Alcorn
|3
|Amite
|4
|1
|Attala
|11
|Benton
|4
|Bolivar
|25
|1
|Calhoun
|3
|Carroll
|2
|Chickasaw
|15
|Choctaw
|7
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|5
|Clay
|5
|Coahoma
|22
|Copiah
|9
|Covington
|3
|Desoto
|94
|1
|Forrest
|27
|Franklin
|3
|George
|4
|Grenada
|3
|Hancock
|20
|1
|Harrison
|49
|1
|Hinds
|109
|Holmes
|16
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|1
|Itawamba
|4
|Jackson
|52
|Jasper
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|6
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|15
|1
|Lamar
|6
|Lauderdale
|39
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|5
|Lee
|25
|1
|Leflore
|20
|1
|Lincoln
|13
|Lowndes
|11
|Madison
|53
|Marion
|6
|Marshall
|15
|Monroe
|7
|Montgomery
|8
|1
|Neshoba
|5
|Newton
|2
|Noxubee
|3
|Oktibbeha
|18
|Panola
|8
|1
|Pearl River
|32
|Perry
|5
|1
|Pike
|20
|Pontotoc
|6
|Prentiss
|4
|Quitman
|4
|Rankin
|48
|1
|Scott
|12
|Sharkey
|2
|Simpson
|3
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|12
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|11
|Tippah
|28
|2
|Tishomingo
|1
|Tunica
|13
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|7
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|22
|Webster
|7
|1
|Wilkinson
|16
|2
|Winston
|9
|Yalobusha
|6
|Yazoo
|9
|Total
|1,073
|22
