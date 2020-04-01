136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,073 total cases with 22 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,073 with 22 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 136
  • New deaths reported today: 2

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams11
Alcorn3
Amite41
Attala11
Benton4
Bolivar251
Calhoun3
Carroll2
Chickasaw15
Choctaw7
Claiborne1
Clarke5
Clay5
Coahoma22
Copiah9
Covington3
Desoto941
Forrest27
Franklin3
George4
Grenada3
Hancock201
Harrison491
Hinds109
Holmes162
Humphreys41
Itawamba4
Jackson52
Jasper1
Jefferson1
Jones6
Kemper1
Lafayette151
Lamar6
Lauderdale39
Lawrence5
Leake5
Lee251
Leflore201
Lincoln13
Lowndes11
Madison53
Marion6
Marshall15
Monroe7
Montgomery81
Neshoba5
Newton2
Noxubee3
Oktibbeha18
Panola81
Pearl River32
Perry51
Pike20
Pontotoc6
Prentiss4
Quitman4
Rankin481
Scott12
Sharkey2
Simpson3
Smith1
Sunflower121
Tallahatchie2
Tate11
Tippah282
Tishomingo1
Tunica131
Union3
Walthall7
Warren2
Washington22
Webster71
Wilkinson162
Winston9
Yalobusha6
Yazoo9
Total1,07322

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞