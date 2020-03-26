108 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 485 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 485 with five deaths.

According to MSDH, 2,776 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 25, 2020

New cases reported: 108

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Adams 3 Attala 7 Benton 1 Bolivar 6 Calhoun 3 Chickasaw 7 Choctaw 4 Clay 1 Coahoma 17 Copiah 8 Desoto 49 Forrest 16 Franklin 2 George 1 Grenada 2 Hancock 6 1 Harrison 31 Hinds 43 Holmes 7 1 Humphreys 1 Itawamba 3 Jackson 16 Jones 1 Lafayette 10 Lamar 4 Lauderdale 3 Lawrence 5 Leake 4 Lee 15 Leflore 13 Lincoln 6 Lowndes 8 Madison 21 Marion 1 Marshall 7 Monroe 3 Montgomery 4 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Oktibbeha 10 Panola 4 Pearl River 16 Perry 1 Pike 12 Pontotoc 3 Prentiss 1 Quitman 2 Rankin 23 Scott 4 Simpson 1 Smith 1 Sunflower 4 Tallahatchie 2 Tate 6 Tippah 14 Tunica 5 1 Union 2 Walthall 4 Washington 9 Webster 2 1 Wilkinson 8 1 Winston 3 Yalobusha 3 Yazoo 4 Total 485 5

Click here for more information from MSDH about the coronavirus.