Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Albuquerque man accused of attempting to bribe police out of arrest
Sports Desk: Austin Trout ready to fight in his home state; Lobos try to regroup at Fresno State
Police respond to fatal crash in NW Albuquerque
90-year-old woman named volunteer of the month
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus
The Latest: Autoworker’s child among Germany’s 7 virus cases
Some Americans to leave China, many stay after US advisory
U.S. evacuees ‘relieved’ about quarantine on military base
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque man runs from police, calls mother for help
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Police respond to fatal crash in NW Albuquerque
Man arrested, cited more than 50 times for trespassing
Billboard urges public to rethink restricting abortion
Navajo Code Talker Joe Vandever Sr. dies at age 96
Albuquerque business owner accused of trafficking drugs
Video Forecast
Grant's Friday Evening Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live, Work as moviemaker in 2020
Poetry project aims to connect international district with future public library
Danny Granger talks guarding Kobe and one wicked crossover
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞