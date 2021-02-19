Winter weather causing some delays in vaccine shipments to NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Severe weather in other parts of the country is causing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments to New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Health says they expect the state to get all of its planned shipments but they’ll be a little behind schedule.

“As of now, we have a backlog of about six million doses due to the weather. All 50 states have been impacted. The six million doses represents about three days of delayed shipping,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Andy Slavitt during a White House COVID-19 response team briefing Friday.

President Joe Biden’s COVID team says FedEx and UPS are having trouble packing and shipping the vaccine because workers have been snowed in and because road closures from the bad weather have held up shipments at different points in the distribution process. State health officials say the delay will impact New Mexico state-wide on vaccine shipments but backorders of the vaccine could make it here by early next week.

“And we want to make sure that as we’ve lost some time in some states for people to get needles in arms, that our partners do all they can to make up that lost ground. Consistent with distributing the vaccine to people as efficiently and equitably as possible,” said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients during a White House COVID-19 response team briefing Friday.

A spokesperson for the University of New Mexico Hospital says The Pit vaccination site is still scheduled to vaccinate people Saturday because they have enough on hand. NMDOH does not believe any of the vaccine supply headed to New Mexico will spoil en route. According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, New Mexico is now averaging about 10,000 shots per day, most of those are second doses.