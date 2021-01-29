Updated COVID-19 dashboard breaks down vaccination numbers by county

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is making it easier for people to follow the progress New Mexico is making with vaccine distribution on its updated COVID-19 dashboard. This comes as Bernalillo County’s biggest vaccination site will be pausing operations next week because of a vaccine shortage. University of New Mexico health officials say they’re waiting to make sure they have enough vaccine to administer about 1,600 doses a day, and as more people are going to be needing their booster.

“[There’s] lots of work happening at the federal government and lots of pushes from DOH and Sen. [Martin] Heinrich’s office to get New Mexico more vaccine, so that puts us in a little better position to continue operations at The Pit.”

The New Mexico Department of Health just updated its COVID-19 online dashboard to give New Mexicans a better idea of the state’s progress on the state’s vaccination effort. It now shows the percentage and number of people who have been either fully or partially vaccinated by county.

In Bernalillo County, nearly 14% of people have had at least one COVID shot.

NMDOH Director of Communications Matt Bieber said the state tries to distribute vaccine equally across New Mexico. “Understandably the bigger population centers are going to receive more vaccine, as they should, but it also depends on local healthcare provider capacity, it depends on local cold storage capacity,” he said.

The dashboard also shows that more than 197,000 New Mexicans have received their first shot. That covers about 10% of the state’s population. More than 50,000 got their second dose.

“You can see not only how many doses we’ve received but how many folks are now fully vaccinated with two doses, and we’re just going to watch those numbers climb,” Bieber added.

This week, New Mexico is averaging about 7,600 shots a day. The state says it expects to get a bigger allotment of the vaccine in the next one to two weeks. The state hopes to eventually update the dashboard, even more, to show how many people are partially and fully vaccinated in each county, and roll out data on age groups.