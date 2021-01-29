UNM Health Sciences to provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health Sciences Public Information Officer Alex Sanchez will provide an update on how The Pit COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been going and will provide a future outlook at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

The first official day of COVID-19 vaccinations started at The Pit on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Health officials stated that The Pit will start off giving around 1,700 doses a day for the first three weeks.

Eventually, that number is expected to ramp up to around 3,400 people a day. To receive a vaccination, you must be registered through the NMDOH website and wait for an invitation.