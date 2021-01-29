UNM Health Sciences to provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations at The Pit

Coronavirus Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UNM asks WisePies to relinquish naming rights to the Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health Sciences Public Information Officer Alex Sanchez will provide an update on how The Pit COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been going and will provide a future outlook at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

The first official day of COVID-19 vaccinations started at The Pit on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Health officials stated that The Pit will start off giving around 1,700 doses a day for the first three weeks.

Eventually, that number is expected to ramp up to around 3,400 people a day. To receive a vaccination, you must be registered through the NMDOH website and wait for an invitation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES