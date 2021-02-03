True Health New Mexico to host COVID-19 and vaccine webinar

Watch webinar live on this page at 11:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The True Health New Mexico medical team will host a webinar at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3 to address questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

True Health New Mexico is a physician-led health insurance company that strives to keep residents healthy. The True Health New Mexico medical team includes CEO Dr. Mark Epstein, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kiko Torres, and Medical Director Dr. Duane Ross.