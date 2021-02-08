True Health New Mexico answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a lot of information coming out daily about the COVID-19 vaccines and facts and fiction can sometimes blur. That’s why True Health New Mexico decided to host a webinar to help clear up some confusion. Dr. Mark Epstein, president and CEO of True Health New Mexico discusses some of the common questions they were asked.

True Health New Mexico is one of the state’s largest health insurance providers with plans for individuals, families, employer groups, and federal government employees. The main question people want to know is whether or not they should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

While some people may want to discuss their individual situation with their own clinician if they have specific underlying issues, Dr. Epstein says getting the vaccine is crucial to preventing the spread of the virus. “Nonetheless, across our communities, it is really important we all get in line to register to get that vaccine because that will help diminish the spread,” said Dr. Epstein.

Additionally, New Mexico is doing quite well when it comes to the vaccine rollout. “Is it perfect? No. Could we have more? Yes. Could we have it all tomorrow? Absolutely, but relative to the other states we’re doing relatively well,” said Epstein.

While some individuals may be under the misconception that they shouldn’t register for the vaccine yet, Dr. Epstein encourages all residents to register so your name will already be in the system when it’s your turn to be vaccinated. True Health New Mexico held a webinar to answer a variety of questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The video is now available to view online.