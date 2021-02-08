Study: COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, mistrust among Latinos

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new study shows some Latinos are hesitant to get the vaccine. According to a report published in the Brooking Report, 28% of Latinos say they are unlikely to get the shot citing long-term health issues, side effects, and questioning the vaccine effectiveness. Skepticism appears to be highest among those of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.

University of New Mexico Professor Gabe Sanchez and Doctoral Candidate Juan Pena, who authored the study, say the federal government needs to ensure accurate information is presented to Latino communities. According to the study, they recommend the following recommendations regarding the Latino populations: