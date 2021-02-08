Study: COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, mistrust among Latinos

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new study shows some Latinos are hesitant to get the vaccine. According to a report published in the Brooking Report, 28% of Latinos say they are unlikely to get the shot citing long-term health issues, side effects, and questioning the vaccine effectiveness. Skepticism appears to be highest among those of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.
University of New Mexico Professor Gabe Sanchez and Doctoral Candidate Juan Pena, who authored the study, say the federal government needs to ensure accurate information is presented to Latino communities. According to the study, they recommend the following recommendations regarding the Latino populations:
- Commission a more in-depth study of Latinos to inform the vaccine roll-out strategies for both adults and children that identify the most effective messages that improve trust in the vaccine among Latinos, the strongest messengers to help communicate these messages, and where Latinos would like to have more information about the vaccine.
- Use this data to disaggregate this information across important sources of variation among Latinos as we have done in this brief to ensure that this community is not treated as a monolithic population.
- Recognize that Latinos have been saturated with misinformation about the vaccine which must be countered with factual information in both English and Spanish.