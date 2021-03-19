State transitions into new COVID-19 vaccination phases

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday that all New Mexicans in phases 1B and 1C of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan are now eligible for the vaccine. Phase 1B includes people 75-years or older, people 16 years or older with at least one of chronic, frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure workplaces and vulnerable populations. People in Phase 1C include people 60 years or older and other essential workers.

All Phases of 1A, 1B and 1C are now eligible for the vaccine. According to the NMDOH, when you combine these phases approximately 1,620,000 out of the 1,680,605 New Mexicans who are age 16 and over and therefore eligible for the vaccine.

The state also reports that more than 60% of currently-eligible groups have received at least a first shot. “By expanding the pool of New Mexicans eligible for vaccine, we can keep the momentum going and ensure that New Mexico remains one of the nation’s vaccination leaders. At the same time, we will redouble our efforts to reach and vaccinate seniors and others in the early phases who have not yet received their shots,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release.