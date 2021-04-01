State to announce ongoing efforts to get individuals with disabilities vaccinated

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Governor’s Commission on Disability, Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Commission for the Blind, and New Mexico Department of Health, Aging and Long-Term Services Department, and Developmental Disabilities Planning Council will discuss ongoing efforts to get individuals with disabilities vaccinated for COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 1. KRQE News 13 will stream the announcement live on this page.

State officials report they have been working with disability advocates and partners who have provided feedback and support to make sure there is equal vaccine access for people who are living with a disability. In working with disability advocates, the state reports that the following steps have been taken:

Expanding the 1B priority group to include individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Prioritizing individuals with disabilities through all the senior vaccine clinics, coordinated by ALTSD

Sun Van Pilot – transportation for individuals with a disability living in the Albuquerque area

ADA accessibility guidance at vaccine clinics regarding physical access, equipment, and communication

Creating a “homebound” designation in the VaccineNM.org registration portal

Transportation accommodations coordinated through the UNM Community Health Division and ALTSD

DOH vaccine registration portal- online accessibility as well as over-the-phone registration support for those without a cell phone or computer

Changing the signature box on the day-of-vaccination medical questionnaire from an actual signature to a checkbox

Department of Health officials are encouraging all New Mexicans who are 16-years-old and older to register for a vaccine online or to call the Aging and Disability Resources Center at 1-800-432-2080 if you are in need of assistance.