State cabinet secretaries to provide update on COVID-19 and vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 and vaccine webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar live on this page.

During a remote news conference with the cabinet secretaries on January 25 it was reported that New Mexico had the third-highest vaccine administration rate among all states in the country. However, while the state is expecting to receive more COVID-19 vaccines this week, Monday the New Mexico Department of Health’s online “COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard” indicated the state’s overall supply is low with fewer than 2,000 doses of vaccine available.

NMDOH confirmed it is now expecting to receive about 56,000 doses of the vaccine this week. The number is about 8,000 doses or 16% higher than shipments in weeks prior.