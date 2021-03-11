RRPS to hold vaccination event for teachers, staff

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho teachers and staff will get their COVID-19 vaccine next week and in their case, it’s one and done. The district says the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to its educators on March 15 and March 16, which means all learning those two days will be remote only.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Public Schools to get an update on vaccination efforts for its educators. The district referred us to the New Mexico Department of Health. An NMDOH spokesperson says they are setting up events for teachers across the state but did not have any information about a mass vaccination clinic for APS, so it’s unclear if they will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or Pfizer and Moderna vaccine which will require boosters.

Teachers in outlying areas are getting their vaccinations this week and are getting Moderna and Pfizer for the most part.