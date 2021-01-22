Rio Rancho teachers protest canceled vaccine clinic

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers protested at Cleveland High School on Friday, after the state canceled their COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Eighteen-hundred teachers at Rio Rancho Public Schools and Bernalillo schools were supposed to get vaccinated. The state had approved the clinic but yesterday, the Department of Health sent a letter, canceling it, saying it was unfair to other districts that couldn’t get vaccinated yet.

Teachers say they’re frustrated. “We were so hopeful that we were going to get back to normal and be able to do what we do in person, with kids, and then it just got pulled out from under us and now, we feel like we’re not important enough,” said teacher Cindy Apodaca.

The Department of Health told News 13 an employee mistakenly gave permission for the vaccination clinic.