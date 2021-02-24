Rio Rancho Events Center to vaccinate about 2K people on Friday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Events Center is about to be a new COVID-19 vaccination site. On Friday, Feb. 26, the Events Center will give about 2,000 people their first dose of the vaccine.

A follow-up shot event will take place about three weeks later. The vaccination event is limited to those who have registered through the Department of Health’s registration system. The City of Rio Rancho explains that those receiving the vaccination will be in accordance with the state’s current priority system.

The vaccination event is part of a partnership between the City of Rio Rancho and Spectra Venue Management and UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center and the New Mexico Department of Health. The City of Rio Rancho will reportedly pay venue expenses including traffic control, facility use, labor, cleaning, and public safety up front for this event as well as the follow-up event in three weeks.

The city will then submit for 100% reimbursement of the costs through opportunities through the federal government and FEMA. The City of Rio Rancho states that based on vaccine availability and distrubution through the federal and state government, they are hopeful that more, large-scale vaccination events can be scheduled in the near future.

Currently, the City of Rio Rancho and Spectra are working to secure large-scale vaccination events with private pharmacy partners which requires the approval of state government. If approved, the City and Events Center will reportedly enter into agreements and will start arrangements with private partners regarding costs and reimbursements that will be similar to those in place with the UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center.