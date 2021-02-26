Rio Rancho Events Center hosts vaccine event

Coronavirus Vaccine

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –Hundreds of people will receive COVID-19 vaccines in Rio Rancho on Friday. The City of Rio Rancho is hosting a vaccine site at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The event is limited to those who have registered and set up appointments. “A lot of excitement, a lot of hope. It seems like a really good positive day for people and we’ve had nothing but good responses up to this point,” said Abigayl Camacho with the UNM Sandoval Medical Center.

A follow-up event for the second vaccine shot will happen in the next few weeks.

