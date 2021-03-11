Residents 60 and older with severe chronic conditions to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Health Department has announced that going forward, New Mexicans 60 years-old and older with a chronic condition that places them at severe risk of COVID-related health complications will be prioritized for vaccination appointments within the larger group of residents with a chronic health condition.

At this time, there are four groups of New Mexicans who are eligible for the vaccine:

Phase 1A (primarily health care workers)

New Mexicans 75 years and older

Educators, early childhood professionals, and school staff

New Mexicans with a chronic health condition

NMDOH states this new prioritization affects New Mexicans in the last of these groups, those with a chronic health condition. According to the department, more than a quarter of the state’s population falls into this category and in order to ensure that vaccines go to those who are most at risk of COVID-related health complications, NMDOH will prioritize vaccine appointments for those 60 and older with a health condition that places them at severe risk.

The full list of qualifying health conditions can be found online at vaccinenm.org a clicking on “I want to create a new profile”.