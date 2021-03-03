Presbyterian launches vaccination hub in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first vaccinations were given Wednesday at Presbyterian’s vaccination hub next to Balloon Fiesta Park. Presbyterian also opened a drive-thru vaccination site at Albuquerque Ambulance Service. Right now, they’re vaccinating people who are eligible in group 1B.

“Providing safe, effective vaccines to as many New Mexicans as possible is our best hope of ending this pandemic together,” said Carolyn Green in a news release, chief nursing officer, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “We continue to expand our own vaccination sites, as well as increase our ability to vaccinate high-risk patients in our clinics. To date, Presbyterian has administered nearly 46,000 vaccine doses across the state. We are thrilled to provide more vaccine as supply allows.”

Presbyterian says both sites are by registration only and those who have registered with the New Mexico Department of Health vaccine registration site will be notified by NMDOH when a vaccine is available.