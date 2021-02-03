NMDOH sends text update on COVID-19 vaccine

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans have registered online for the COVID-19 vaccine. Some may have recently received a text from the New Mexico Health Department. The text says there’s a large gap between supply and demand and the state is asking the federal government for more doses. It also says they’ll reach out when a vaccine appointment is available.

State data shows vaccinations and the number of available doses continue to increase, while the weekly average of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing. Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health said it’s expecting another increase in the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses next week on top of an increased shipment this week. The state received 56,000 doses this week, an increase of roughly 16%. Next week, the state is expecting to receive 59,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a roughly 6% increase over this week’s shipment. DOH Secretary-Designee Dr. Tracie Collins said Wednesday the boost is “nice,” but the state “could always use more.” 

