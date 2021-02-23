NMDOH responds to APS teacher jumping vaccine line

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is now explaining how a teacher was able to jump the line to get her COVID-19 vaccination. Albuquerque Public School teacher Janay Wilson is in her 20s with no underlying conditions. She says she got her first dose of the vaccine in mid-January at the Neighborhood Walmart on Menaul and Juan Tabo. Wilson got her second dose last week.

Right now, only those 75 years and older, and those 16 and older who are at risk are eligible to get the vaccine. However, the New Mexico Department of Health says that wasn’t made clear when guidelines were released and say many providers began vaccinating people in group 1B including teachers.

They say Wilson was likely scheduled through an NMDOH approved Walmart waiting list for vaccines that would have expired. NMDOH clarified who is eligible and expiring vaccines are now coordinated through the NMDOH app so they can give an expiring vaccine to someone who is eligible.