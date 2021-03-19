NMDOH: Over one million vaccine doses given in the state

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 10, 2021 file photo, a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as “La Nuvola”, The Cloud, in Rome. Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway. Dr. Ronan Glynn, Irelandâ€™s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday, March 14 the recommendation was made after Norwayâ€™s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the state has administered more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC states New Mexico remains first in the nation regarding vaccine administration by population and the efficiency in which they’re given.

As of Friday, 37.4% of New Mexicans 16 and over have received the first shot and 22.4% have been fully-vaccinated. The NMDOH cites the state’s registration system, collaborations between private and public partners, the network of volunteers, and state equity efforts to support communities through New Mexico with registration and vaccine administration.

New Mexicans in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C are currently eligible for the vaccine.