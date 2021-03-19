NMDOH: Over one million vaccine doses given in the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the state has administered more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC states New Mexico remains first in the nation regarding vaccine administration by population and the efficiency in which they’re given.
As of Friday, 37.4% of New Mexicans 16 and over have received the first shot and 22.4% have been fully-vaccinated. The NMDOH cites the state’s registration system, collaborations between private and public partners, the network of volunteers, and state equity efforts to support communities through New Mexico with registration and vaccine administration.
New Mexicans in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C are currently eligible for the vaccine.