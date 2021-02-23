NMDOH: More than 500K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has administered more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the state’s Department of Health. According to the CDC, New Mexico ranks among the three fastest states in the nation when it comes to vaccine administration.

“New Mexicans can be proud: thanks to a first-in-the-nation registration system and a dedicated network of health care providers and volunteers across our state, we are vaccinating our population extraordinarily quickly,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release. “We are doing so because we recognize the toll this virus has taken – more than half a million American lives, including more than 3,600 New Mexicans. We seek to move New Mexico beyond this pandemic as rapidly as possible.”

NMDOH says as of Monday, the state had partially vaccinated more than 16.5% of New Mexicans – and fully vaccinated more than 8% of New Mexicans. These percentages are also among the highest in the country.

New Mexico is vaccinating phase 1A as well as those 75 years or older and with chronic health conditions. NMDOH says frontline essential workers will be eligible for vaccination next.