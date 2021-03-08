NMDOH: Educators, early childhood professionals now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has announced that all K-12 educators, early childhood professionals, and staff will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday, March 8.

According to NMDOH, in keeping with the White House directive, the state will offer first shots to the following groups over about a three-week period as follows:

Week 1 (starting March 8): Educators and early childhood professionals outside the Albuquerque metro area

Week 2 (starting March 15): Educators and early childhood professionals within the Albuquerque metro area, likely at a mass vaccination site

Week 3 (starting March 22): Educators and early childhood professionals who register for vaccine in the interim or who have not yet been vaccinated

“The state has already vaccinated approximately 15,000 educators and we are eager to continue our nation-leading distrubution effort,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins in a press release. “The state will also continue to vaccinate phase 1A, 75+, and New Mexicans with health conditions.”

The NMDOH reports that additional details will be available later Monday, March 8.